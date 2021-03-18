Texas A&M UPD asking for public's help identifying suspect in sexual assault case

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On March 18, 2021, the Texas A&M University Police Department (UPD) was informed of a sexual assault by the Title IX Office.

According to the report, the incident occurred sometime after midnight on March 5, over at Park West Apartments. The reporting victim had met the suspect at a party at an off-campus fraternity house earlier that night. That same night, the suspect took the victim back to his apartment where she went to sleep. The victim woke up to the suspect sexually assaulting her. According to the report, when the victim told the suspect no, he began to chock her, leaving her with bruising on her body.

At this time, the suspect has been identified and it has been confirmed he is not a student at Texas A&M. The suspect is described as a white male, 20 years of age, approximately 6'1" tall and 180 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

Due to the victim's identity being confidential, no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone having information pertaining to this or other incidents is encouraged to contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.

"Sexual assault is not the fault of the victim. Only a perpetrator can prevent sexual assault. While a university is required under the Clery Act to notify the public of such reports, it is also our responsibility to provide information regarding protective measures." UPD shared in their news release.

Written below, is the advice promoted by UPD to help identify sexual predators and look after another Aggie.

Sexual predators often exhibit danger signals, including:

Individuals who exhibit controlling behaviors

Individuals who become angry when personal limits regarding physical intimacy are set

Individuals who ignore personal limits set by others

Individuals who deliberately and repeatedly ignore personal limits set by others and continue to make sexual advances

Individuals who disrespect others who are intoxicated

​Students are encouraged to remain alert and practice the following safety tips:

Watch out for your friends and ask them to watch out for you. Have a plan to check in with each other at set times

If your friend appears intoxicated, gets sick, passes out, is having trouble walking or breathing, do what you need to do to make sure your friend is safe. Call 911 in case of an emergency

For more information on resources, support services, and reporting options individuals are encouraged to visit Texas A&M's Title IX website.

"No one has to do everything but everyone has to do something, Step in and Stand Up Against Sexual Violence," UPD concluded on.