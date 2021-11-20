Texas A&M unveils state Senator Matthew Gaines statue

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M unveils the statue set to honor state senator Matthew Gaines. Faculty, students, and family members of Gaines gathered to witness the historical moment.

For student leaders, this art installation is years of perseverance now on display.

"To see that students can rally together for something decades and to see that passion will continue to carry generations from Aggies to Aggies, so to now have all of that culminate together in this one day it truly is a moment to take in,” said Aketch Osamba, president of the Matthew Gaines Society.

Lori Moore-Bartley is proud of her legacy witnessing the unveiling of this statue she believes gives an opportunity to share the true history of Texas A&M.

"You have to understand the history and significance," Lori Moore-Bartley, Matthew Gaines great-great-granddaughter. "There would be no school for me to come to had he not existed."

As her great-great-grandfather paved the way now the university builds a platform that exhibits his efforts.

"History is history instead of tearing down somebody else's build your history up and that’s what they're doing at A&M by putting this statue up. They’re not tearing down or want to take away a history they want you to know,” said Bartley.

The Matthew Gaines society and their fund-raising efforts for the bronze statue are allowing true representation of all students at A&M.

"I think the statue represents that true public service doesn’t go unrecognized and because of that it’s important to ensure that the history that we tell not only on campus but in general is an accurate representation,” added Osamba.

The organization's goal is to continue honoring his memory through leadership, public service, and development programs.

“Even though it’s been 27 years in the making it almost feels like it is just the beginning,” said Osamba.

There is so much more the organization would like to accomplish and they hope to continue honoring Gaines and his legacy.