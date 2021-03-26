Texas A&M University Police Department investigating reported indecent assault at Davis Gary Hall

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Texas A&M University Police Department (UPD) is investigating after a reported indecent assault at Davis Gary Hall.

According to UPD, on March 25, the department received information regarding an indecent assault that was reported to the Title IX Office.

The victim reported that on March 10, she met with the suspect in Davis Gary Hall to study for a class project. Between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., the victim said the suspect began kissing and touching her. She told the suspect no.

The victim reported that the suspect then took off the victim's clothes and that forced touching was made with genitals.

The identify of the victim is confidential. Authorities say no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information on this case or other incidents is asked to call UPD at (979) 845-2345.

