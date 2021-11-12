Share Facebook

Aggie Bailey Bell strikes the iconic Gig 'em pose as she proudly displays her Agie ring next to her father David. Rebecca Fiedler (KRHD)

Aggie Bailey Bell poses her new Aggie ring with her dad's custom wedding ring. While not an Aggie himself, he got the ring to honor his daughter for becoming one. (Rebecca Fielder KRHD)

Corps Cadet member Michael Huddleston displays his Aggie ring next to his older sister Jessica Bunn. Rebecca Fiedler (KRHD)

Corps Cadet Huddleston poses with his family at Aggie Ring Day fall 2021. Rebecca Fiedler (KRHD)

Ryan Riddle gives the iconic Gig 'Em after receiving his class ring. Rebecca Fiedler (KRHD)

Senior Grant Guzzetta displays his new Aggie ring with pride! Rebecca Fiedler (KRHD)

Sofia Eduardo flaunts her new class ring at today's Aggie Ring Day. Rebecca Fiedler (KRHD)

At Aggie Ring Day, 'every' family member gets to join in on the big celebrations! Rebecca Fiedler (KRHD)

Free giveaways handed to Aggies today at Aggie Ring Day fall 2021. Rebecca Fiedler (KRHD)

