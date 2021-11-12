Watch
Texas A&M University - Aggie Ring Day fall 2021

Hundreds gather outside Kyle Field to celebrate Aggie Ring Day. On this special occasion, Aggie seniors pick up their iconic class ring after meeting the university's requirements.

AGGIE RING DAY 7.jpg
Aggie Bailey Bell strikes the iconic Gig 'em pose as she proudly displays her Agie ring next to her father David.Photo by: Rebecca Fiedler (KRHD)
Aggie Ring Day 10.jpg
Aggie Bailey Bell poses her new Aggie ring with her dad's custom wedding ring. While not an Aggie himself, he got the ring to honor his daughter for becoming one.Photo by: (Rebecca Fielder KRHD)
AGGIE RING DAY 6.jpg
Corps Cadet member Michael Huddleston displays his Aggie ring next to his older sister Jessica Bunn.Photo by: Rebecca Fiedler (KRHD)
AGGIE RING DAY 8.jpg
Corps Cadet Huddleston poses with his family at Aggie Ring Day fall 2021.Photo by: Rebecca Fiedler (KRHD)
Aggie RING DAY KRHD 3.jpg
Ryan Riddle gives the iconic Gig 'Em after receiving his class ring.Photo by: Rebecca Fiedler (KRHD)
Aggie Rang Day KRHD 2.jpg
Senior Grant Guzzetta displays his new Aggie ring with pride!Photo by: Rebecca Fiedler (KRHD)
Aggie Ring Day KRHD.jpg
Sofia Eduardo flaunts her new class ring at today's Aggie Ring Day.Photo by: Rebecca Fiedler (KRHD)
AGGIE RING DAY 4.jpg
At Aggie Ring Day, 'every' family member gets to join in on the big celebrations!Photo by: Rebecca Fiedler (KRHD)
AGGIE RING DAY 5.jpg
Free giveaways handed to Aggies today at Aggie Ring Day fall 2021.Photo by: Rebecca Fiedler (KRHD)

