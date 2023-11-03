Texas A&M to host annual Run for Recovery 5K

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Coming up at Texas A&M University, the Student Services department is hosting its annual Run for Recovery 5K on Saturday.

A&M is inviting students, faculty, staff and the community to come out for a run and to try some yoga.

“The run itself goes through West Campus and a little bit through Research Park, so it’s really pretty out there around the midpoint,” said Health Promotion Specialist at Texas A&M, Megan Buck.

“It’s a really pretty view to kind of push you through to finish it out.”

Megan Buck is a health promotion specialist within the division of Student Affairs.

This is the third annual Run for Recovery, originally starting in 2021. They typically see about 100 runners sign up every fall.

“Usually in the last couple of days, it boosts itself up so we probably will be at or above 100 this year as well,” Buck said.

Student tickets are $10 and general tickets are $15.

The proceeds from the run go towards recovery support groups on campus for students.

“Something we offer during the fall and spring semesters is Smart Recovery," Buck said.

"That’s a worldwide program that we have trained facilitators for. This semester, we meet every other Thursday.”

Buck hopes for more students to know of the resources offered on campus and events like the 5k.

“If you feel like you are in recovery from something addictive in your life, come on in,” Buck said.

“You are trying to actively work on that or better yourself, that is kind of the bring umbrella we are looking at.”

If running isn’t quite your speed, slowing down with some meditation might.

“Right after the run, from about 10 to 11, we are also offering free sober yoga, so someone can sign up for both and reset their day on a peaceful note,” Buck said.

The run is taking place on campus at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. It is encouraged you sign up before the run, but tickets can be purchased the morning of.

The sign-up link can be found here.