Texas A&M teaming up with state health department to support vaccination efforts

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — The Texas A&M Health Science Center is teaming up with the Texas Department of State Health to award state-based entities and organizations supporting local vaccination efforts.

A total of ten million dollars will be awarded.

The purpose is to implement vaccine outreach and educational activities to boost vaccination rates.

A&M health and DSHS want to hear creative solutions from community and coalition leaders on how to best boost vaccine rates.

And those with the best pitches can be awarded anywhere between 50 thousand to 150 thousand dollars.

"Neither A&M Health nor DSHS has pre-conceived notions even though we have examples of things that they could consider we have no preconceived notions on what works in your community with your populations we want to know that from you, you are the experts of your communities and we look forward to hearing the ideas that would be most impactful for you." shared Olga Rodriguez, associate Vice President and chief of staff, Texas A&M Health.

Eligible groups include educational agencies, faith-based organizations, government entities, and non-profit organizations.

