Texas A&M tattoo helps Bryan PD identify burglar, man arrested

BRYAN, TX — A man has been arrested after Bryan police said he confirmed attempting to burglarize an apartment while intoxicated.

Dylan James Currie, 25, has been charged with burglary of a habitation with an intent to commit theft, as well as for public intoxication.

On April 12, a Bryan officer responded to the victim's call over at 1512 Hollow Hill Dr.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim had woken up from a nap due to 'sounds of movement' in his kitchen around 3:10 P.M.

The victim said he believed the sound to be his roommate. However, upon discovering it to be Currie, was told by him that he was just looking for someone, and that he had the wrong apartment. Saying he was looking for a man named 'JJ'.

Police said the victim advised being asked by Currie for food and different items around the apartment. However, the victim advised he did not fear for his life or feel threatened at this time because he knew the Defendant was high.

Currie reportedly took off in an unknown direction after being asked to leave four different times by the victim.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim advised nothing had been taken, just numerous items had been moved to various places in the residence.

Police documented several examples, including a bag of opened cookie dough being placed in the dresser of the living room.

According to court documents, Byran PD was able to later identify and locate Currie, due to the visible Texas A&M logo on his neck; the likes of which, was also visible in his TXDL picture.

After reportedly changing his story multiple times, Currie admitted he had smoked 'a whole lot of meth' that morning with friends and had entered the wrong apartment in his attempt to 'score' some more.'

Once reportedly confirmed to be the defendant by the victim, Currie was arrested by Bryan PD on April 12.

