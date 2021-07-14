Texas A&M Task Force One looking for more members

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Members of the Texas A&M ​Task Force One​ bare the weight of helping people during some of their most vulnerable moments, but the experience comes with invaluable returns.

KRHD News Reporter Rachael Espaillat shares the skills you gain from being a part of the Texas A&M Task Force one, as it looks to add more members.

A day this country will never forget - when the towers were struck on 9/11.

It was Travis Meher's first deployment as a member of Texas A&M Task Force One. The experience bonded him and fellow responders.

"When you train to this degree and then when you respond to things of that caliber it does bring you closer," said Travis Meher, Task Force leader.

"These people become friends and family for life, and that's what we are looking for," said Meher.

The director says there are a variety of roles available, everything from administrative to doctors and structural engineers.

"People that can fit in, to that environment and help people at their worst times," Director Jeff Sauders said.

"To be able to do that, to put these very technical skills to use and see them directly benefit and help people immediately it's priceless," Travis Meher, Task Force leader, said.

Meher says becoming a member boosted his career as a first responder.

"Taken my career in what I would normally see in the Austin Fire department, and it's probably given me 50 to 60 years of experience condensed into the 20 years I've been there," Meher said.

The application period closes on September 1. One requirement is that you live within a 3 hour driving distance from College Station.

Here is a link for the application and positions available.