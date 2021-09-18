Watch
Aggies rise and shine at dawn to tailgate ahead of New Mexico matchup

This morning, hundreds of Aggies gathered outside Kyle Field to tailgate and cheer on their team against New Mexico.

Despite a high heat index and little clouds, Aggies came prepared! Indeed, the A&M family came prepared with their ice chests packed... and their good attitudes as they braced the late summer heat.

The Aggies would go on to beat New Mexico 0-34; they will be entering their first conference matchup against Arkansas on Sept 25.

Aggies were in good spirits as they embraced the morning heat ahead of the game.PNG
Aggies were in good spirits as they embraced the morning heat ahead of the game.Photo by: Joel Leal (KRHD)
A true team sport tailgaters came in packs as they celebrated the game ahead.PNG
A true team sport, tailgaters came in packs as they celebrated the game ahead!Photo by: Joel Leal (KRHD)
Known for their friendly spirit Aggies packed their ice chests and their good attitudes ahead of the New Mexico game.PNG
Known for their friendly spirit, Aggies packed their ice chests and their good attitudes ahead of the New Mexico game!Photo by: Joel Leal (KRHD)
Aggies were ready to embrace the 12th man spirit even at the crack of dawn.PNG
Aggies were ready to embrace the 12th man spirit, even at the crack of dawn!Photo by: Joel Leal (KRHD)
Aggie cooking bright and early for his fellow tailgaters.PNG
Aggie cooking bright and early for his fellow tailgaters.Photo by: Joel Leal (KRHD)
Aggies tailgated outside Kyle Field in pride ready to cheer their team on.PNG
Aggies tailgated outside Kyle Field, ready to cheer their team on!Photo by: Joel Leal (KRHD)
Aggies enjoying a bit of shade as the morning temperature reached a high heat index.PNG
Aggies enjoying a bit of shade as even the morning temperature reached a high heat index.Photo by: Joel Leal (KRHD)
Now of course good fun can get a little roady of course in true Texas fashion.PNG
Now, of course, football can get a little rowdy in true Texas fashion... but it's always in good fun!Photo by: Joel Leal (KRHD)
They save everythings bigger in Texas including the football spirit.PNG
They save everything's bigger in Texas, including the football spirit!Photo by: Joel Leal (KRHD)

