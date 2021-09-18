Aggies rise and shine at dawn to tailgate ahead of New Mexico matchup

This morning, hundreds of Aggies gathered outside Kyle Field to tailgate and cheer on their team against New Mexico.

Despite a high heat index and little clouds, Aggies came prepared! Indeed, the A&M family came prepared with their ice chests packed... and their good attitudes as they braced the late summer heat.

The Aggies would go on to beat New Mexico 0-34; they will be entering their first conference matchup against Arkansas on Sept 25.