Texas A&M System to keep mask policies in place for upcoming summer sessions

Including people fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Texas A&M University
Posted at 4:29 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 17:34:41-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — It's official, Texas A&M has announced that they will be keeping their mask policy for their upcoming summer sessions.

On May 7, the university updated its Standard Administrative Procedure to keep requiring all individuals on campus to wear face coverings in indoor public areas and shared spaces such as dorm halls, classrooms, labs, and restrooms. To review a full explanation of these areas, read here.

This policy will apply to all students, faculty, and staff alike. At the time of this publication, acceptable face coverings include both surgical, cloth, and others available to review here.

Students requiring arrangements due to a disability are being asked to contact their respected office at A&M's Center on Disability and Development.

Students requiring arrangements due to a religious concern are being asked to contact the Offices of the Dean of Student Life.

