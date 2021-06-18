Texas A&M system closed Friday to observe Juneteenth

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Texas A&M University System will be closed Friday, June 18, in observation of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday.

"This is a special day that originated in Texas and we're proud to honor it," Chancellor John Sharp said.

In observance of the national holiday of #Juneteenth, @tamusystem has announced that Texas A&M University will be closed Friday, June 18, and classes and work are canceled. #tamu#TAMUnsc and summer camps will resume as normal. More information here: https://t.co/uqcC69slSQ pic.twitter.com/LPm0WcOK8d — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) June 17, 2021

The Texas A&M's 11 universities and eight state agencies will be closed in recognition of President Biden signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act earlier today.