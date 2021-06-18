Watch
Texas A&M system closed Friday to observe Juneteenth

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Texas A&M University System will be closed Friday, June 18, in observation of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday.

"This is a special day that originated in Texas and we're proud to honor it," Chancellor John Sharp said.

The Texas A&M's 11 universities and eight state agencies will be closed in recognition of President Biden signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act earlier today.

