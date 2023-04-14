Texas A&M students celebrate Aggie Ring Day, local jewelers weigh in on price of gold

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University students are celebrating Aggie Ring Day.

More than 6,700 rings are ready to be received over the next couple of days for the biggest ring day event of the year.

Students who have completed at least 90 hours of their respective programs will start lining up outside the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center from 9 a.m. Thursday until just before 5 p.m. Friday.

What may come as a surprise to some students is the price of rings in today’s market, especially if you choose a gold finish.

According to Aggie Network, rings currently range from about $700 to just over $1,500 before anything is added.

A local fine jeweler explains how the price of gold today can impact the overall costs for students.

“The price of gold has just really risen,” said Jesse Montelongo, owner, Montelongo’s Fine Jewelry. “With all that’s happening in our world, interest rates rising, the commodity seem to be rising a good bit too.”

For the price of the precious metal, it’s higher than before.



“It hit $2,000 per ounce, and so when you start doing that, it starts making all the jewelry and all of the things that are part of our life, all of a sudden, now they are far more expensive,” said Montelongo.

Montelongo’sis commonly known for selling ring guards and designing custom class rings for college students all across Texas.

Montelongo’s expanded into a second location in Century Square to meet the rising demand of those wanting a little extra bling.

Tammy Kaus, owner of BCS Gold and Jewelry and University Flowers in College Station, says if you want to purchase gold of any kind, the price of the metal is expected to keep increasing.

“Predictions are that precious metals are going to keep going up,” Kaus said. “Buy now. If you want to buy, watch that little day for it to go down, and then the day you want to sell, look for that day it’s a little higher.”

Kaus says the price of gold changes daily and by the minute.

