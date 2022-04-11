Texas A&M student struck by university police vehicle, hospitalized: Officials

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M student was hospitalized Sunday morning after being struck by a university police vehicle, said officials.

Around 1:50 a.m. the Aggie was struck while attempting to walk across University Drive near Tauber Street, according to the Texas A&M Police Department.

The 21-year-old white male was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

His current condition is unknown.

A witness stated that the officer had a green light, said Texas A&M police.

Due to the accident involving a university police officer, the Texas A&M Police Department has requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety investigate the accident.