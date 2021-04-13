Texas A&M student offers mobile swimming lessons to help prevent accidental drownings

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — On a hot day, there's nothing like cooling down with a swim.

Dalton Schroller, who is a Texas A&M student and a swim instructor wants to make sure kids are being safe when they hit the pool.

'Whenever I am teaching a kid to swim, I'm focusing on three body parts. I focus on the head, the breathing. I focus on their arms, they're scooping, shoveling water and then their legs with their kicking," Schroller said.

He and his sister mobile typically teach swimming classes in their hometown of La Vernia but this summer he will be here to help.

Schroller will go to you as long as there is access to a pool.

"The more kids I can get to and teach how to swim, I think the safer the pool will be for them this summer," Schroller said.

Statistics show 3,500 to 4,000 people drown per year, an average of 10 fatal drownings per day.

Last year 80 children drowned in Texas, Schroller knows the loss firsthand.

"One of my cousins did have a little kid who passed away in the pool and it was really heartbreaking for the entire family," Schroller said.

It happened when Scholler was young. He says his dad taught lessons back in the day and brought the lessons back after their family experienced that loss.

"After that we kind of kept it going. Whenever I was about 10, 11, 12 he would do them at our house and I would kind of help out. Like be the guy that shows the kids what to do kind of. And then once I turned like 16 is when I started doing it on my own," Schroller said.

Scholler has experience as a lifeguard and is CPR, First-Aid certified, WSI and lifeguard certified.

The Scholler siblings typically do a 1-hour session each day Monday-Thursday.

To schedule a session the contact number is (210)365-4483.