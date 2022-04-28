Texas A&M student creates laundry service to help the community

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An A&M student saw the opportunity to help out her fellow classmates and community by creating a laundry service in the Brazos Valley.

Last year, Peyton started doing laundry services for her friends in her dorm room. She shared how Tide Cleaners inspired her idea.

“With Tide, you can pay to have your laundry done all for you,” said Peyton Smith, Freshman at Texas A&M University/ Owner of Midnight Laundry. "They take it from you, they wash it, they dry it, and they bring it back to you. Most students didn’t really do it because of the pricing. Most of us didn’t really have the opportunity to pay for it so I kind of got the idea and I was like hey students should start doing that.”

After helping her friends, she had the opportunity to expand her business into the Bryan and College Station community.

“I got messages from an entrepreneurial group,” said Smith. “‘Women in College Station’ were basically like this is a great idea, you should carry it on to other people in the public and so mothers, there’s grandmothers, just families in general that were in that group that were like we could really use this help. I just kind of grew from there and decided doing it publicly would be really good too.”

Peyton enjoys helping students and families have one less chore at home.

“I think for mothers, it’s really nice to come home and to not have to see a giant pile of laundry,” said Smith. “It relieves a lot of pressure for them. They can just do stuff with their kids and not have to worry about huge loads of chores, just coming home to a bag of nicely folded clothes to put away is just really really nice to have.”

If you are local to the Bryan and College Station area, Peyton offers pick-up and drop-off services as well.