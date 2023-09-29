Texas A&M student body president Hudson Kraus impeached

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University's campus is in the spotlight once again after student body president Hudson Kraus was impeached in a 35 to 15 vote by the student senate.

Kraus’ impeachment came to be after altering a newly created position, Vice President of Campus Improvement, in order to attempt having his brother Hunter Kraus appointed to the position.

Texas A&M student Ben Crockett said he stays involved in student politics and believes the offense isn’t as severe as it’s made out to be.

“I think the real question is, is this an impeachable offense?", Crockett asked.

"Is changing one qualification, something I believe the student body president can do for his own cabinet, is that something that raises to the “high standard” of an impeachable offense?"

Speaker of the student senate Andrew Applewhite is set to fill the role according to the university.

15ABC will provide updates and additional details as this story progresses.