Texas A&M Special Olympics team brings home the gold

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For more than 50 years now special Olympics continuing to change the world through sports. Now special athletes from College Station are making their mark in the national arena.

Coaching special Olympics unified teams has been as passion for Don Calhoun.

“I’ve been coaching special Olympics for close to 40 years,” said Don Calhoun, special Olympics coach.

Calhoun's inspiration stems from connections to his family.

”I have a daughter and son in law has down syndrome and so that’s kind of how me and my wife got involved with special Olympics,” shared Calhoun.

For these special athletes heading to this national games meant a great deal.

”This was my third time going to the national games, so the only thing I was thinking about is winning it all for my last run in the national games,” said James Hawkins, Team Quarterback.

And the impact of the bonds they create that will last a lifetime.

“Actually, hanging out with Matt, and Brendan, and James,” said Jamie Everett, Team Receiver.

"Growing up playing sports it’s always that commodore that you have with your team,” shared Matthew Amezaga,

While also putting A&M and college station on the map as winning special Olympic athletes.

”It’s nice to give back to the community really just giving the athletes an opportunity to compete with everybody is kind of the biggest accomplishment,” said Brendan Musser, Team Center.

Coach Calhoun looks forward to coaching the next special team to compete in the 2026 games.