Texas A&M sophomore dies from COVID-19 complications

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M sophomore has died from COVID-19 complications, according to her obituary.

Kirstyn Katherine Ahuero, 20, died Wednesday in Bryan.

A biomedical science major, Ahuero had aspirations to become a psychiatric nurse after volunteering for the National Suicide Hotline this past summer.

Raised in Glen Rose, Ahuero graduated valedictorian from Brazos River Charter School in 2019.

"Kirstyn had a passion for helping others in need and found her home away from home in her church group on campus,” the Kerrville Funeral Home obituary said.

To honor her memory, the Ahuero family is asking for donations to Mission 22, a non-profit organization that works in Veteran suicide presentation and PTSD therapy.

“Kirstyn would want to bring light to September being Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, an issue close to her heart, and encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out for help." the obituary added.

To reach the National Suicide Hotline today, call (800) 273-8255 or visit their website HERE.

