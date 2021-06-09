Texas A&M researchers working to improve immunotherapies for late-stage cancer care

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A biomedical engineering research team at Texas A&M is taking aim at improving the efficacy of immunotherapies for late-stage cancer care.

The team is working to change the environment of tumors by using newly developed nanoparticles - so that when new cells enter the body they can find the cancer cells and kill them.

The nanoparticles can be injected into the tumor and produce oxygen and thereby giving the body's immune system a better chance of destroying THEM.

"In most of these cases now, for example, the bone, getting therapeutics into the bone is a challenge so that is one of the reasons why we are using these immunotherapeutic" shared Isaac Adeji, assistant professor of Biomedical Engineering, Texas A&M.

"We can design them in such a way that it can actually target into the bone and once they get there they can change the environment and then allow the immune cells to infiltrate and then recognize the cancers cells and then kill them."

One of the challenges the team is still working to solve is ensuring that their nanoparticles end up in the right location in the human body.

