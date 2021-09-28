Texas A&M researchers working to develop organic metal-free batteries

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Researchers at Texas A&M University are looking to develop organic metal-free batteries!

As the demand for nickel, cobalt, and lithium increase for batteries like those used in cell phones or electric cars, the availability of these materials becomes less.

Finding an organic polymer to create these batteries will help create batteries more locally and use more sustainable materials. Creating an organic metal-free battery will help batteries become environmentally friendly.

"By going towards these metal-free polymer-based batteries you have that opening of maybe they could be recycled," said Jodie Lutkenhaus, Texas A&M professor. "And then maybe we can relieve some of that pressure on the earth in terms of mining metals or disposing of batteries."

A few polymers have been identified that show promise in creating batteries that will last as long as metal batteries.

