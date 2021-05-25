A&M researchers examine the mechanical properties of tumors and how cells react

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Researchers at Texas A&M University are taking a deeper look under the microscope to seek a better understanding of how cells in the body operate.

The research team is hoping to better understand the cellular microenvironment in the human body and study how cell properties are impacted by diseases such as cancer. The team hopes to discover the molecular underpinnings for the progression of cancer and in doing so develop therapies for halting the spread of cancer cells to other areas of the human body.

"Cancer is a disease of cells right I mean its cells that are going bad and then of course trillions of cells in the body but locally some cells have gone bad and so to halt cancer we really have to get at what is going wrong with cells and that's why cellular research there is no alternative to treating cancer." shared Dr. Tanmay Lele, professor, department of biomedical engineering, Texas A&M.

Prior to this research, very little has been known about the mechanical properties of tumors and how cells adapt or sense the changes in the human body.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!