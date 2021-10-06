Texas A&M researchers developing new treatment for Parkinson's Disease

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Researchers at Texas A&M University are using new methods that could help in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease.

Aided by one-point-four million dollars in funding from the National Institutes of General Medical Sciences, research has found that the study of proteins in the brain could help in determining the cause of Parkinson's Disease.

While the research may not lead to a cure, they are confident in finding new ways to identify and treat the disease.

"What our laboratory discovered is that lipids uniquely alter destruction toxicity of this aggregate," said Dmitry Kurouski, Texas A&M associate professor, Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics.

"So we expect a change in the lipid profile is what determines the onset and development of Parkinson's." he added.

The team plans to use the same method to study protein aggregates linked to Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s and prion diseases.

