Texas A&M researcher working to improve urban water sustainability

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Three Texas A&M Agri-Life professors are recipients of the 'Chancellor's edges fellowship program' this year.

Winners are awarded with additional resources to continue their work and research with Texas A&M. One of the winners is Wendy Jepson who works in the Department of Geography.

Her work focuses on urban water sustainability.

With the investment, she hopes to grow her team and advance water sustainability and water infrastructure.

"This particular award is really going to help me hone in on the question that we're all interested in," said Jepson. "Which is urban water equity and affordability, so it's going to allow me to invest in a research team that will allow for us to do more intensive data collection and analysis around various dimensions of affordability."

Jepson began her career at Texas A&M as a research scientist in 2003.

