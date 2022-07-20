Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith arrested on DWI charge

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A lead Aggie football player is in custody for multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, officials said.

As first reported by the Houston Chronicle, Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith was arrested this morning by university police on the following charges:

Driving while intoxicated

Unlawful carrying of a weapon

Possessing fewer than two ounces of marijuana

Around 2 a.m. this morning, Smith was pulled over for speeding on University Drive near the Northgate bar district, according to the probable cause statement.

Police said Smith was driving while intoxicated.

A further investigation into Smith's vehicle revealed a "rolled joint of marijuana" and a "full" handgun, police added.

No official statement has been released by the Texas A&M Football Department regarding his arrest.