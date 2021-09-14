Texas A&M ranked the No. 17 best public university: Report

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University is ranked No. 17 among the nation's best public universities, according to Forbes.

In ranking schools, Forbes analyzed graduation rates, student debt, return on investment, alumni data and other factors.

Texas A&M is the only school in Texas to be ranked among the nation's Top 30. With more than $1 billion in annual research expenditures – the largest in the state, Texas A&M is also listed among the Top 40 leading research universities in the Forbes list.

Texas A&M also landed at No. 10 among the best schools in the South ranking via Forbes.

Receiving Forbes' No. 1 public university ranking is the University of California at Berkeley, Yale was ranked the top private university.

