Texas A&M QB apologizes for harsh response to cyberbullies after LSU loss

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada apologized for harshly responding to cyberbullying following the Aggies' 27-24 loss to LSU on Saturday.

Calzada posted a comment on Instagram Story in response to what he called "some of the most hateful and disgusting messages."

His post has since been deleted.

Calzada apologized on Sunday saying he let the messages get the best of him and that his response was out of character.

"Last night after a disappointing loss I allowed a small percentage of fans that texted and messaged some of the most hateful and disgusting messages to get the best of me. In the heat of the moment, I posted a comment to my IG story. It was inappropriate, it was not acceptable, and it was out of character for me.



That is not the person I am and not the person I want to be. The overwhelming majority of the 12th Man has given me unwavering support. In exchange, I gave you my left ankle against Mississippi State, my left knee against Alabama and my left shoulder against Auburn and again last night, and I will continue to give everything to this University. I ask you to please accept my apology. I will do better to represent myself, my family and TAMU going forward.



Our team needs the 12th Man, what I consider to be the best motivation to play."

Zach Calzada, Texas A&M quarterback

Calzada threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to LSU. He completed 20 of 35 passes.

The Aggies finished the regular season 8-4 overall and No. 24 in the latest AP poll.

