Texas A&M promotes sexual assault prevention and awareness this April

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On Texas A&M campus this April, it's Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month.

Campus departments and community organizations are coming together to increase awareness. This month's goals: change organizational culture, get more men in the movement and elevate marginalized voices.

"What we are trying to do, is really take a step back and explore with individuals who don't feel like they've been represented in this movement, to bring them together into a space where they say, these are the problems that I've experienced." Denise Crisafi, health promotion coordinator at Texas A&M.

