Texas A&M professor developing new web tool to fight against antibacterial resistance

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A Texas A&M Public Health professor is taking a 1940's bacterial experiment to the next level by developing a new web tool in the fight against antibacterial resistance.

Since 1943 the Luria-Delbruk experiment has been widely used in laboratories around the world to determine microbial mutation rates however no existing web tool has allowed scientists to access the developed algorithms that extract the most accurate estimate of mutation rates from the data.

Now, through a new web tool called webSalvador developed by A&M professor Qi Zheng, the web tool offers many capabilities vital to bacteria mutation research.

"Many years ago we believed that we already solved the problem of bacterial infections then we saw a lot of bacterium that can develop resistance to antibiotics then my work is to help them to more estimates mutation rates so this is the whole purpose of webSalvador." shared Qi Zheng, professor at Texas A&M's School of Public Health.

The web tool also eliminated the need for scientists to learn programming and software language allowing researchers more time to tackle important problems such as the headache of bacterial drug resistance.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”