Texas A&M president tests positive for COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks has tested positive for COVID-19.

Banks tested positive early Friday and will self-isolate for 10 days.

"President Banks is extremely disappointed to miss the many university activities scheduled for the next 10 days," said Greg Hartman, Texas A&M senior vice president and chief operating officer.

Hartman added that Banks is fully vaccinated.

"Getting vaccinated remains the best way to protect Aggieland and keep the people close to us safe from this deadly disease."

University officials plan to continue monitoring COVID-19 in the local community and will adapt their policies accordingly.

