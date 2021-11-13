Texas A&M president gets breakthrough case of COVID-19

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Although the number of vaccinations is increasing across the state, breakthrough cases are still happening.

Texas A&M University announced today its President M. Katherine Banks tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

In a statement released by the university, it shared Banks will self-isolate for 10 days.

Senior Vice President Greg Hartman spoke with KRHD on how's she’s doing.

”She is doing fine," said Hartman.

"She’s resting at home, and you know obviously she’s a real go-getter, so it’s been hard for her to have to realize she’s going to have to take it easy for a few days,"

In Brazos County, nearly half of the 5 and older population are fully vaccinated in Brazos County but some are still experiencing breakthrough cases.

”I think what we’re seeing, and some people are using the term endemic now, which means it’s here to stay," said, Dr. Jason McKnight, primary care and population health expert with Texas A&M.

"And I think that we may be kind of seeing the beginning of that,”

Dr. Jason McKnight says COVID-19 fears aren't going away anytime soon for health care professionals.

”I honestly think that the days of us thinking oh we can eliminate this for good and never see it again that’s no longer a thought or a plan as far as medical professionals go,” added Dr. McKnight.

The same goes for breakthrough cases.

This is the second time Banks has been exposed to the virus since Aug.

“Even when you are vaccinated there’s that chance, I mean we’ve always known that the vaccine is roughly 90 percent effective," said Hartman

"And even more important, if you’re vaccinated and do come down with the virus, all indications are that your symptoms are going to be less severe,”

Texas A&M says it's still encouraging students to get vaccinated.

“We look at these statistics every week and make determinations if we need to change any of our policies,” added Hartman

The state of Texas has 66 percent of the population vaccinated.

