Texas A&M Police Lieutenant Ben Crenshaw to retire after 31 years

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — According to the Texas A&M Police Department, Lt. Ben Crenshaw is retiring this Saturday after 31 years on the job.

Hired in 1990, Lt. Crenshaw become a lieutenant in 2007 after holding various leadership positions in the Field Operations Division.

As the Criminal Investigation Division Lieutenant, he also served on the security detail of four sitting United States presidents.

“He embodies hard work and optimism,” Texas A&M University Police Chief J. Mike Johnson Johnson shared in a press release. “It is tough to see him go, though I wish him all the best in this next stage of life. He is a great person and friend. His dedication and leadership to the department and the Aggie community influenced many. He will truly be missed.”

Lt. Crenshaw says he's looking forward to spending his retirement with his wife, Tracy, and two sons, Andrew and Adam.

