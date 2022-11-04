Texas A&M organization presents Dia De Los Muertos Annual Ofrenda

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Memorial Student Center on Texas A&M campus is typically dedicated to aggies who have given their lives in any war.

Recently it has also been a place where students and community members gather and honor loved ones they have lost at their Dia De Los Muertos Annual Orfrenda event.

Jay Skye, the Multicultural Greek Council Supervisor, said the event has been going on for nearly 10 years and continues growing.

“I think they’ve had a lot of opportunities to collaborate with different orgs, which is one of the main reasons why MGS does it...

But also, that opportunity to keep the culture awareness, that is so important,” they said.

Skye said that the event is especially meaningful to students who are far away from home and that cannot celebrate with their families.

However, they encourage everyone to check out what it is all about.

“If you don’t know anything about the holiday, definitely come and learn from the students, I think it’s a great opportunity to celebrate their culture and really bring that to A&M,” they said.

Lucy Fuentes, the President of the Multicultural Greek Council, said communication and marketing the event have been large aspects of preparing for it.

Fuentes says she hopes people are able to learn more about the culture behind it while at the event.

“I think that event is going to make sure that people are exposed to something different and yeah it might seem weird, intimidating, or even like beautiful, but that’s the experience that coming to college is all about,” she said.

Fuentes said she has a personal connection to Dia De Los Muertos. Her sister’s loved one passed away not too long ago and her photo will be among those that were placed on the Orfrenda and slideshow presentation.

“I’m just able to commemorate her in other ways, I mean she’s not with me, she’s at home, so I can’t hug her at the moment, but I can show her that I’m going to do what I can,” she said.

According to Dia De Los Muertas traditions, it is believed that the dead will return to visit their relatives and friends. Orfrendas serves as reminders that that their life is eternal.