Texas A&M officials discuss campus safety amid recent events across the nation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Safety has always been a top priority at Texas A&M.

That’s why university officials say with the amount of safety resources and the strong police presence they have — they are ready for the unexpected.

In wake of recent events around the nation, like the mass shooting that happened at Michigan State University earlier this week, students say they hope something like this never happens here in Aggieland.

“It still worries me a little, just because I feel like some people try to ignore that it is a risk at A&M, but I definitely feel safe here.” said A&M student, Claudia Monte Mayor.

Lieutenant Bobby Richardson of the Texas A&M Police Department said it’s a conversation no one ever wants to have, but the department continues to train and communicate for events such as an active shooter.

“We know that violence on college campuses makes national news, it brings us a heightened sense of security to our campus as well, so we work with our other local law enforcement partners and emergency management how we would plan and prepare if that happened to our campus and how to respond appropriately," Richardson said.

Monica Martinez, Interim Director of Emergency Management at Texas A&M, says that in the time of an emergency, students have what they need at their fingertips with the Code Maroon app.

“Code Maroon is the number one way we are going to communicate to our campus community that something is happening that is affecting our campus," Martinez said.

The Code Maroon app can be downloaded in the app store for free — and it isn’t just for students. The surrounding community can utilize the app to stay informed about safety on campus in real-time. Additional campus resources are available on https://upd.tamu.edu/