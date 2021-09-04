Texas A&M offers substantial vaccine incentives for students, staff

Texas A&M is offering incentives for students, faculty, and staff who decide to get vaccinated between now and Oct. 14.

Anyone interested must submit an entry form on the website dedicated to this new initiative.

Winners will show proof of vaccination when they receive their prize and must be either enrolled or employed at Texas A&M, or one of the A&M System agencies.

According to Texas A&M, the prize drawing will be overseen by accounting firm Ingram, Wallis & Co., P.C.

Below are the prizes as listed by the university:

Five Texas A&M University undergraduate or graduate students each will be awarded $14,500 toward their student account to be used for educational-related expenses, including tuition and fees.

Five Texas A&M or A&M System employees will be able to choose from two football Flex Packs, a $500 gift card to Barnes & Noble, a campus parking permit, membership to the Student Recreation Center or season tickets for OPAS or the Brazos Valley Symphony.

"Researchers across the globe say evidence has proven the vaccine remains the most effective tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19," said Texas A&M in the announcement.