Texas A&M offering free virtual geoscience camp for high schoolers, June 21 - July 2

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Are you looking for a FREE virtual STEM-based camp this summer, designed for high schoolers!

Well, Texas A&M's Geoscience Department is once again offering, GeoX, an immersive exploration of said field.

Indeed, students will be provided with on-stop presentations, workshops, and tours... all from the comfort of their own homes.

Going virtual, however, means the program is open nationwide to all students that will still be or about to be, attending a high school by August 31, 2021.

GeoX 2021 will run virtually from June 21 to July 2 and will be lead by Texas A&M faculty, student counselors, and staff

From the atmosphere to the ocean seafloor, students will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the geosciences, traveling virtually from the Arctic to the Antarctic... into the trenches of the Pacific Ocean, and rolling alongside the rovers on Mars.

Students will have the opportunity to virtually launch a weather balloon, talk to a paleontologist, and do several hands-on activities with materials from around their homes.

High schoolers will learn the connection of the environment to causes, mitigation strategies, and scientific patterns associated with public health crises.

The GeoX experience will be an introduction to the geosciences, Aggieland, and the Aggie Network – the strongest network of students and former students in the country.

How to apply:

To apply, submit the following credentials online:

GeoX application

Statement of interest (350 words)

Contact information for references (no letters)

PSAT/SAT or ACT scores, if known

Evidence of a well-rounded mix of school, community, and volunteer activities

Staff members from the College of Geosciences will provide additional information to students and families regarding expectations for participation in GeoX.

Got a question about GeoX? Ask one of their recruiters.

