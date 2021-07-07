Texas A&M needs your help with COVID-19 vaccine research study

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TX — Texas A&M is helping a national study determine the ins and outs of SARS-CoV-2 transmission. This college student-based study is now welcoming community members to become a part of a historic study.

This national study began earlier this spring. Texas A&M is one of 20 other universities helping answer questions about vaccines and COVID people still have.

Candice Lister is a mom of 5. She has made difficult decisions along the way in her family's best interest. Lister says having the information gathered from a study like this will help parents like her ease their minds.

“Me and my family haven’t been vaccinated. I don’t think we will be, but the people who have you know yeah it can help you. But it can make you less symptomatic,” said Candace Lister, Parent in Bryan-College Station.

This is exactly the question PreventCOVIDU or as Texas A&M has coined it the "Let's Prove it study is trying to answer.

“We’re really trying to show that the vaccine is effective at limiting infections even asymptomatic infections,” said Rebecca Fischer, lead investigator for the PreventCOVIDU study.

The university is expanding its pool. They're looking for at least 2,000 participants between the ages of 18-29 with no university affiliation needed.

“We’re trying to appeal to that sense of being a part of something big and contributing to the science. There is monetary compensation, so I mentioned that participants are going to be doing this for four months,” added Fischer.

Over the course of the four months, participants will be tested for COVID daily, partake in surveys and have three in-person visits. Each participant will receive a total of $1,000 dollars for donating their time.

“We’re just starting to put our data together and starting to see a glimpse of where we’re going,” said Fischer.

Candice is eager to hear the questions that will be answered through this study.

“They take all this time to create these vaccines and so we need to know how they work and if you do take them how does it affect others around you,” added Lister.

One of the biggest things Dr. Fischer touched on was the openness of this study. They really encourage all vaccinated or unvaccinated people to participate. And once the study is complete, they're offering vaccines to those who would like to take them.