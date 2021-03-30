Texas A&M Maritime Academy launches new pilot cadetship program

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Texas A&M is putting cadets at the helm of giant carrier ships, all in an effort to train the next generation with real-world experience on the high seas.

The Texas A&M Maritime Academy launched its new pilot cadetship program partnered with Chinerie Energy.

Three cadets will learn the technical, operations, and health, and safety aspects of piloting a liquified natural gas carrier.

"They're expected to be about 90 days on-board, working as a cadet they are able to get loads, discharges, working on navigation, safety all aspects in regards to this," Amy Luna, assistant department head for maritime transportation at TAMU Galveston shared with 25 News, "They're in training to become an officer and we are so happy that this opportunity became available because there aren't really any U.S flagged ships."

Texas A&M hopes to have eight candidates total enrolled in the program -- just as soon as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

