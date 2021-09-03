Texas A&M launches $10 round trip shuttle program to Houston

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This week Texas A&M begins its pilot program with Ground Shuttle to offer Aggies discounted rides between College Station and Houston.

Running through the end of Oct., the $10 discounted round trip price will be available to all Texas A&M students, faculty, and staff.

A reservation will be required alongside purchasing the $10 ticket.

The shuttle will run three times per week: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Riders will be picked up at the Texas A&M Health Science Center Bryan campus at 7:45 a.m. and the Zachry Engineering Education Complex on main campus at 8:05 a.m.

The van will arrive at the Houston Medical Center at 10 a.m. and will leave back to Bryan-College Station at 6 p.m.

Riders will be dropped off back to their respective pick-up locations.

Arrival and departure times are approximate and subject to current traffic conditions.

At the time of this publication, about 40 percent of shuttles have been booked.

To make purchase a ticket and make a reservation today, click here.

