Texas A&M junior charged for road rage shooting at an 11-year-old girl

HARRIS COUNTY, TX — A Texas A&M junior has been arrested after Harris County law enforcement suspect him to be behind a road rage shooting, that left an 11-year-old girl in the hospital.

Max Meyers, 22, has been charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony, and deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.

On March 27, around 12:20 A.M., video surveillance from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDoT) allegedly shows Meyers shooting in the direction of the girl's family vehicle.

According to court documents, the girl was with her family and friends, traveling in a late model Econo-line van; the group was reportedly heading back from a youth dance, earlier that evening.

Meyers, allegedly then fired two gunshots in their direction hitting the 11-year-old as they were entering the Grand 99 Parkway entrance.

Police report a juvenile passenger inside the van quickly dialed 9-1-1 as the 11-year-old's father pulled over.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital, but was reportedly transferred to the Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center due to the severity of her injuries; which, include projectile blows to her abdomen and hip area.

On April 5, Meyers confessed to investigators and members of the District 5 Crime Reduction Unit in Harris County that he shot at the van while passing it on March 27.

Following this confession, a search on his apartment and vehicle was reportedly conducted. A handgun was recovered from the residence, and a spent 9mm shell casing was located in the back cargo area of his truck.

Meyers was arrested without incident from his residence and is currently in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Joint Processing Center on a $115,000 bond.

25 News KRHD reached out to Texas A&M University and received the following response:

"Texas A&M has been made aware of this report. The Student Conduct Office will review the situation and determine the degree of disciplinary action to be taken pursuant to University Rules, including the Student Code of Conduct." shared Kelly Brown, Associate Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Texas A&M.

