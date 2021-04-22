Virtual health pilot program for students at Salado ISD

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Baylor Scott & White has introduced a program that can help benefit students, parents, and school nurses at one Central Texas ISD.

The medical center has been doing a virtual health pilot program for Salado ISD at Thomas Arnold elementary school and Salado middle school since last fall.

It's designed to facilitate care for students by connecting the school nurse, parents, and a provider from the BSW's McLane children's medical center through a video visit. Some of the common conditions that can be addressed during the virtual visit include colds, head lice, pink eyes, and fevers.

"It's been a peace of mind for the parents because you have that expert actually accessing your kid in real-time and providing potential care that's gonna shorten the course of an illness or a lot of the times truthfully, it's offering reassurance," said Jamie Avila with the Baylor Scott & White Mclane Children's medical center.

Parents can pre-register their kids for the pilot program upon enrollment through Salado ISD or on Baylor Scott & White's website at any time during the school year.

BSW officials say they'll have the program ready for high school students in the district starting this fall.