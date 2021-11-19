Texas A&M honoring Matthew Gaines with on-campus statue

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University is honoring Senator Matthew Gaines today in an art installation.

Gaines is known for his tireless efforts to provide the first public school system in Texas.

Back in his day, he witnessed an opportunity - taking advantage of the Morrill Land-Grant Act. He became vital in building up Texas A&m University into what it is today.

With the efforts of a student-led organization, the university is now honoring him through an art installation on campus.

"To see that students can rally together for something, to see that passion continue and carry over from Aggies to Aggies is great," said Aketch Osamba, president of Matthew Gaines Society.

"To have all of that culminate together into this one day, it truly is a moment to take in”

The dedication to Gaines would not have been possible without the A&M organization raising the funds needed to build the bronze statue.

Their goal is to honor Gaines through leadership, public service, and development programs.