Texas A&M freshmen cadets complete Passing in Review

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Today marks the end of Freshman orientation week at Texas A&M with a tradition as old as time: Fish Review.

Step by step, hundreds of freshmen in the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets marched in unison to take the Cadet Oath.

"It's crazy," said Landon Johnson, freshman, Corp of Cadets. "It doesn't really seem real. It kind of feels like a dream."

It's an experience freshman that Johnson has been looking forward to since summer began.

"Knowing that I am officially a cadet is just -- I am on top of the world," Johnson said.

Johnson is carrying on a third-generation legacy.

"There were chills going up my spine," said Max Johnson, his dad, class of 1996.

It's a moment his father could only describe with one word: "Pride."

That's high praise from someone who has taken those same steps.

"Just absolute pride, to see him walking and locked on and marching in step," Max Johnson said.

All freshmen, all making a commitment to service, and all accepting the Aggie Code of Honor while marching by Corps leaders and saluting during their first “pass-in-review.”

Johnson is considering joining the air forces in the future, which would be following in his father's footsteps once again.

"I've always felt like I needed to give something back to this great country that I live in that gives me so many freedoms and so many great opportunities in everything," Landon Johnson said.

Passing one big milestone with a brave and promising future ahead at Texas A&M.