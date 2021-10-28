Texas A&M fraternity sued over $1 million for alleged hazing, severe skin burns

Two Texas A&M students are suing the Texas A&M chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon after alleging they suffered from severe skin burns due to hazing activities that included pouring foreign substances, including an industrial-strength cleaner, on them.

The complaint filed in a Harris County District Court alleges that plaintiffs Patrick Close and Jose Figueroa went through spring rush in the Spring 2021 semester and were notified that they had been chosen to pledge the fraternity.

On March 29, the two were taken to the SAE House barn and forced to do kinesthetic activities while "human spit, raw eggs, paint, food condiments" and an industrial-strength cleaner known as SC-200 was poured onto the two students, according to the complaint filed on Monday, Oct. 18.

"Close and Figueroa experienced serious bodily injuries including severe burns as a result of the SC-200," said the complaint.

The solution is a high alkaline and extra heavy-duty cleaner that can corrode metal; according to the complaint, as a result of the burns that were incurred the two students were transported to a Houston area hospital to undergo emergency skin graft surgery and were left permanently disfigured.

Close and Figueroa claim that this incident violates the Texas anti-hazing statute, and have requested a jury trial.