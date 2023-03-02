Texas A&M Forest Service raises preparedness level for fire weather conditions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service raised the wildland fire Preparedness Level to Level 2 as parts of Texas in the Panhandle and across south and west Texas are experiencing threats of increased wildfire activity.

Erin O’Connor with the A&M Forest Service says the storm system and cold front moving through the region Thursday can elevate fire weather south of Lubbock to Abilene to south Texas.

“South Texas has not received a lot of precipitation this year, so they definitely are at risk for wildfire activity when we have these winds with a cold front and the dry air and the warm temperatures impacting them this week,” said Erin O’ Connor, Lead Public Information Officer, Texas A&M Forest Service.

Dry weather conditions across the state led to increasing the preparedness level, which are planning assumptions.

To help with the increased likelihood of fire activity, the Texas A&M Forest Service will rely on support from aviation resources such as suppression aircraft, open the Abilene airtanker base, fully staffed task forces, and five strike teams via TIFMAS (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System).

The Bryan-College Station area has seen more precipitation than south Texas and the wildland fire risk remains moderate.