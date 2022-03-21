Texas A&M Forest Service joins in to fight Eastland complex fires

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Eastland complex fires and other active wildfires are greatly impacting the people of this community and some people have lost everything.

Texas A&M Forest Service has boots on the ground working to contain the fire.

The Eastland complex fire has burned about 54,015 acres so far.

First responders are doing all they can, prioritizing life, safety and then property as they contain these fires.

”Currently we’re working under the Eastland complex fire and the Eastland complex fire is composed of 4 different fires,” said Angel Lopez Portillo, PIO at Eastland complex fire for Texas A&M Fire Service.

The Kidd, wheat field, and the walling fires are in the Eastland County area.

And with the Oak Mott fire in nearby Brown County, they together make up the Eastland Complex fire.

“We have a multitude of different agencies," said Portillo.

"Volunteer agencies and different kind of resources, state agencies, as well as some federal agencies that are helping with this location,”

More than 400 firefighters have boots on the ground, but the community is still suffering enormous losses.

“Our whole everything, like all of our memories, all my kid's pictures... I'm just sad,” said a community member who lost their home.

“There been areas burned down, we had some loss of structures," said Portillo.

"But yeah overall they’re coming together to help out,”

While the response keeps growing, uncontrollable factors like drought conditions and high winds still pose a threat.

“There are some concerns not necessarily just for this complex Eastland complex but through all different areas of Texas due to this weather,” said Portillo.

Portillo says the A&M Forest Service is being vigilant in communicating with the community that they’re not out of the woods yet; citing current concerns of extremely dry conditions.

They hope to see some rain to assist with this issue.