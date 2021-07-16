Texas A&M Forest Service deploys personal nationwide to help fight wildfires

COLLEGE STATION, TX — As the United States continues to deal with ongoing wildfires this summer, personnel from Texas A&M's Forest Service have been deployed to help.

Currently, the Lone Star State is at Level 1, meaning the potential threat for wildfires is low at this time. Experts are citing increased moisture from late June, which continued into July, as to why wildfire activity in Texas is trending below normal.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are currently 70 large fires burning across the nation, including multiple western states such as Arizona, California, Idaho, and Montana.

Last week, Texas A&M Forest Service deployed the Lone Star State Type II Initial Attack Hand Crew to northern California. This 20-person crew is supporting the Modoc National Forest as an initial attack resource.

“With continued hot and dry conditions out west, wildfire activity and the need for fire resources is increasing,” said Les Rogers, Texas A&M Forest Service Chief of Fire Operations and Incident Response Department Head. “We are proud to send skilled personnel to help fight these wildfires.”

At the time of this publication, said resources will complete their assignments lasting 14 - 21 days before returning to Texas.

"Texas A&M Forest Service remains dedicated to protecting Texas’ citizens and natural resources from wildfire and all-hazard incidents, even as national activity increases. The agency is continuing to monitor conditions and assess needs locally." the organization wrote in a press release.

For current conditions and wildfire outlook in Texas, click here.

