Texas A&M fans back home cheer on the Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — During today's men's College World Series Game Aggie fans back home were rooting the team on. Win or lose, they say they’re proud of this milestone accomplishment.

Fans attending the Stage 12 Watch Party today cheered on the men's baseball team with Aggie pride. Wayne Newman a new college station resident says immersing himself in the Spirit of the 12th Man brings him joy to be a part of this community.

”It’s been really cool to see just a team exponentially do far greater than they ever imagined, I guess and kind of what the town thought, so it’s been really cool the whole entire city support them,” said Newman.

All the fans there today expressed how proud they are of this Aggie team for their accomplishments this season.