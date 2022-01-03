Texas A&M faculty to work remotely, citing COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M faculty and staff are being asked to work remotely due to a rise in COVID-19.

From Jan. 3-7, employees will work from home except for those whose duties need to be performed on-site.

"Talk to your supervisor if you're unsure about whether you should return to the office/workplace tomorrow, Jan. 3, or if you should work remotely," said Greg Hartman, A&M's chief operating officer & senior vice president, in a statement.

