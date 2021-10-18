Texas A&M employees receiving free flu vaccinations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University employees are now able to receive free flu vaccinations, just ahead of flu season.

Flu vaccines are also available for A&M retirees and their dependents covered under the Texas A&M Care Plan.

Through a partnership between the university and St. Joseph's health, both their walk-in and drive-thru flu clinics will be open through Oct.

Texas A&M is also recommending students get the flu vaccine in order to prevent spreading to those who are immuno-compromised in the Aggie community.

"The risk is passing it on to those who are more vulnerable, elderly relatives," said Dr. Asim Abubaker, associate dean for clinical and professional affairs at Texas A&M.

"That's the risk of being infected and passing it on to others. So it's really important to be vaccinated."

So far, seventeen hundred flu vaccinations have been administered.

The next flu vaccine clinic is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Health Science Center.

