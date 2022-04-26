Texas A&M Corps of Cadets creates scholarship for out of state students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets has created a scholarship for out of state students to help with tuition costs.

“I think it’s going to be a big benefit,” Grace Pick, Senior/ First Regiment Major Commander, Texas A&M University. Coming from out of state and having in-state tuition is a huge blessing because it relieves a lot of financial burden. A lot of the population is here from Texas so they don’t have that extra added weight, but I also know a ton of people who would love to come to A&M but might not want to because they aren’t able to pay that.”

Grace pick is an out of state student herself. She’s excited for other students to have a scholarship opportunity like this.

“I love the Corps as well,” said Pick. “I think I’ve gotten so much out of it and I would hate for that opportunity to be squashed for anybody else. I wouldn’t be the person I am without it and I a, very grateful and thankful that this is an opportunity for future students too because I think it is going to be a huge huge benefit for everyone.”

According to Texas A&M Today, approximately 150 students will immediately benefit from more than $4 million in scholarships through this new program.

Grace shares how receiving scholarships helped relieve her parents of financial stress.

“It definitely is a huge benefit because it helped my parents out,” said Pick. “It helped me out and that’s one of the biggest things because they helped me a lot through all this and it was just one little way of how I could help them and just maintain that and take a little bit of pressure off of me and to help relieve pressure off of them which is always the biggest blessing and how it just helps in terms of coming out of school with a little less money owed and yeah, it’s just a great benefit.”

Grace had the opportunity to receive a non-resident tuition waiver, and now students in the corps will have a scholarship specifically for them.

“Even with the Corps, you get a whole new family down here. Like it seems scary to move across the country and not know where you’re going, not know anybody but you’re going to have a whole new family here that’s going to love you and support you.”

Grace believes this scholarship will help grant others the opportunity of coming to A&M where they once could not afford it.

According to Texas A&M Today, “The new scholarship will be available to students who receive a Corps of Cadets scholarship valued at $1,200 or greater and are not receiving a non-resident tuition waiver.”

